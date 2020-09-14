STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 senior IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 14th September 2020 01:59 PM

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 10 IPS officers, including police chiefs of some districts, a senior official said.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, who was posted as superintendent of police of Maharajganj, has been appointed senior superintendent of police, Bareilly.

SSP Bareilly Shailesh Kumar Pandey is the new superintendent of police of Gonda.

SP, Gonda, Rajkaran Nayyar has been transferred to Jaunpur in the same capacity, according to a statement issued late Sunday night.

Pradeep Gupta is the new SP of Maharajganj, while Arvind Kumar Maurya has been appointed as SP of Shravasti.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan is the new SP of Mau.

Mau SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar has been sent to Kasganj in the same capacity, the statement added.

