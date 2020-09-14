STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Act responsibly' says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar as he recovers from COVID-19

Replying to a question, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said while he was on road to recovery, he tried to keep himself engaged in some official work.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday returned to state capital Chandigarh after recovering from COVID-19 and urged people to religiously follow all the guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing to stay safe.

He asserted that there was no need to be afraid of coronavirus, but we have to remain vigilant.

After testing positive for novel coronavirus on August 24, barely two days before the day-long monsoon session of the state assembly, Khattar was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Khattar, 66, had developed fever and body ache three days prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

He was taken to the hospital around 2.30 am on August 25 where he remained admitted for the next 17 days and after being discharged he rested for a few more days in PWD rest house in Gurgaon.

After being admitted to the hospital, a multidisciplinary team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi; PGIMS, Rohtak, Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav, Medanta's Dr Sushila Kataria had reviewed his condition, line of treatment and progress made, a state government statement had said earlier.

Talking to reporters in Gurgaon shortly before leaving for Chandigarh, Khattar said he has fully recovered though doctors have advised him to monitor his health for the next 10 days.

"I want to thank all those who wished and prayed for my speedy recovery as well as the doctors who were involved in my treatment," he said.

Replying to a question, Khattar urged people to religiously follow all the guidelines issued by the government and other authorities in the wake of the pandemic.

"We all have to act responsibly and follow all the guidelines like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitising to stay safe," he said.

"We don't have to be afraid of coronavirus, we have to be vigilant.

Being vigilant is essential to defeat this pandemic," the chief minister said.

Khattar also advised people, especially those who are at a higher risk, To avoid going out of their homes.

"Because we have seen instances where an entire family became infected after one of its members contracted the virus," he said.

Replying to a question, he said while he was on road to recovery, he tried to keep himself engaged in some official work.

To another query, he said he cannot say for sure from where he contracted the infection, but just before catching the virus, he had been attending many official meetings in Delhi.

One of the meetings Khattar had attended days before he tested positive was with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who also tested positive for COVID-19 later.

