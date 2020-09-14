STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arrested in money laundering case, Deepak Kochhar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar, has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for coronavirus treatment.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman Deepak Kochhar

Businessman Deepak Kochhar (File Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Arrested in connection with money laundering case, businessman Deepak Kochhar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. 

Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar, who is also facing conflict of interest questions over the bank's Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012, has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for coronavirus treatment.

More information regarding his health is awaited.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) early last year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group to investigate alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning ₹ 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Bank.

A Mumbai court had sent Deepak Kochhar to ED custody till September 19 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation in the loans granted by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.

​(More inputs awaited)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Kochhar COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp