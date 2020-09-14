Arrested in money laundering case, Deepak Kochhar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

By Online Desk

Arrested in connection with money laundering case, businessman Deepak Kochhar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar, who is also facing conflict of interest questions over the bank's Rs 3,250-crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012, has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for coronavirus treatment.

More information regarding his health is awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) early last year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group to investigate alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning ₹ 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Bank.

A Mumbai court had sent Deepak Kochhar to ED custody till September 19 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation in the loans granted by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.

Deepak Kochhar, arrested in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon Case, tests positive for #COVID19; admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MamdBIbsRx — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

