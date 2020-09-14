STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 fallout: Maoist fund crisis deepens as 24X7 vigil at borders cuts supply chain

The rebels claimed to be facing an acute shortage of provisioning for them as the supply network was choked owing to the 24x7 check posts by the forces.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:06 PM

maoists

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic has further disrupted the supply chain of Maoists aggravating the fund crisis of the outlawed group in the conflict zone of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Maoist documents recovered during the recent joint operation launched by the security forces in south Bastar's Sukma, the rebels claimed to be facing an acute shortage of provisioning for them as the supply network was choked owing to the 24x7 check posts by the forces placed along the interstate and inter-district borders.

“The analysis of the Maoist documents revealed that their main area of concern was the obstruction of regular supply of ration and medicines during the lockdown. And even the unlock phases are bringing no apparent respite as we maintained round-the-clock monitoring at the inter-district and inter-state borders where the movement continues to be regulated”, said Sunderraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar zone).

The documents were seized following an exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists near Entapad forested terrain in strife-torn Sukma district, about 450 km south of Raipur, on September 8. The rebels fled the spot leaving behind documents and camping materials.

There has been a decline in Maoist offenses and their recruitment since the coronavirus outbreak across the Bastar zone, the officer added.

