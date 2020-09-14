Former Panaji MGP MLA Baban Naik dies of heart attack at 76

By PTI

PANAJI: Former MLA from Panaji Baban Naik died after suffering a heart attack in his home, his kin said on Monday.

Naik, who was MGP MLA between 1972-77 and president of Panaji Municipal Council between 1975-76, died on Sunday at the age of 76, they said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Baban Naik, former MLA of Panaji. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of distress."