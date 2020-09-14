STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man arrested under National Security Act for selling beef in Indore

A probe is underway to find out from where he got beef and to whom he was selling it, Raoji Bazar police station's sub-inspector Seema Dhakad said.

Published: 14th September 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

The accused was allegedly selling beef at the shop meant for selling goat meat (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: A 39-year-old man has been arrested under the stringent National Security Act for allegedly selling beef in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Monday.

On the basis of a police report issued on Sunday, the district administration sent the accused to jail under the National Security Act (NSA), Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

The man was arrested on charges of selling beef in South Toda area under Raoji Bazar police station limits here.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a shop in the area on Saturday and allegedly seized a large quantity of beef from there, Raoji Bazar police station's sub-inspector Seema Dhakad said.

The accused was allegedly selling beef at the shop meant for selling goat meat, the official said.

A probe is underway to find out from where he got beef and to whom he was selling it, Dhakad said.

Earlier also, cases were registered against the accused in Indore and Ujjain under the MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Act-2004, the official said, adding that these cases are pending in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Security Act Beef Selling Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp