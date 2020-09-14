Meghalaya minister tests positive for COVID-19, CM, Deputy CM in quarantine

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Power Minister James P K Sangma has tested positive for COVID-19 during a re-test, a senior health official said on Monday.

His brother Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong have also been tested for coronavirus and the results are awaited, they said.

The three ministers had travelled together to New Delhi and then to Imphal where James tested positive for COID-19 on his arrival at the airport, the official said.

"The power minister tested positive during a retest conducted by RT- PCR," the official said.

One of the drivers at the chief minister's bungalow here tested positive too prompting the health authorities to conduct tests on all 70 people living in the premises, he said.

The results are awaited and the entire area has been sanitised.

As the chief minister and his deputy have returned from another state, both have been quarantined for seven days, the health official said.

Meanwhile, another 11 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Raj Bhavan here increasing the tally to 41, the offical said.