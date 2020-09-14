STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 60% active cases in five states; recovery rate touches 78%: Centre

India's COVID-19 case tally has mounted to 48.46 lakh with 92,071 new infections, while 37.80 lakh people have recuperated.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata metro

A passenger undergoes thermal screening at the entrance of Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station as Kolkata Metro resumed its services after 175 days owing to COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 60 per cent of the active coronavirus cases are concentrated in the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry said on Monday, underlining that the recovery rate in the country had touched 78 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection, according to the ministry data.

India's journey of a fast-growing recovery rate has crossed a milestone on Monday.

On a continuous upward trajectory, the recovery rate has touched 78 per cent, reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day, it said in a statement.

As many as 77,512 patients have been discharged in a single day and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing, and now stands at 27,93,509.

The total number of active cases in the country is 9,86,598, according to the ministry.

More than 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

These states are also reporting 60 per cent of the total recovered cases, it said.

Nearly 60 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases are from five states -- Maharashtra (21.9 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (11.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.4 per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.4 per cent), the ministry said.

Out of the 92,071 new cases, Maharashtra continues to contribute a high number and has reported more than 22,000 new cases in a day.

Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 9,800 new cases, it said.

Of the new 1,136 deaths, nearly 53 per cent are concentrated in the three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

These are followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 36 per cent of deaths reported on Sunday are from Maharashtra (416 deaths), the ministry said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,72,39,428 samples have been tested up to September 13 with 9,78,500 samples being tested on Sunday.

 

