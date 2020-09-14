STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business during Monsoon session

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and TMC MP Derek O'Brien criticised the motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Published: 14th September 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Parliament House on the opening day of Monsoon Session in New Delhi Monday Sept. 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with the Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and TMC MP Derek O'Brien criticised the motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Moving the motion, Joshi said Rajya Sabha session is being held in extraordinary circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic and this House resolves that starred questions and private members' business may not be brought before it for transaction during the session.

Opposing it, O'Brien said, "If this government really wanted to make a meaningful suggestion, they should have not struck at the heart of parliamentary democracy. I move this motion to appeal to the conscience of this government because this is our right as an opposition to ask questions."

Azad said in a democracy the government is answerable to the people of India through Parliament which comprises members representing different states, political parties and regions of this country.

"The people of this country have no means to ask questions to the ministers inside Parliament. Their representatives are the members of the Parliament."

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with Question Hour, private members' business

"These members of the Parliament ask questions on behalf of people of India. The people of India are being deprived," Azad said.

The Congress MP said that instead of four hours, the House could have worked for five hours daily and one hour could have been kept for the Question Hour.

"I can't support the motion," Azad said.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was also keen to have the Question Hour and all other business, but the problem is in the extraordinary conditions in which the session is being conducted.

"Umpteen number of times it ( Question Hour has been suspended) has been done. I am not justifying it on that account," Naidu said .

He said that "special mentions, for attention, short discussions, etc" will be there and members of the House can "question the government, corner the government and even vote against the government".

The motion was then passed with a voice vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad Derek O'Brien Pralhad Joshi
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp