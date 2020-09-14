STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scab takes the shine off Kashmir’s apples

According to Bashir, scab was under control in the Valley in the last few years and only 10-15 per cent of the crop used to be affected.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A trader carries boxes of apple at a market in Shopian.

A trader carries boxes of apple at a market in Shopian. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Apple growers in Kashmir are staring at huge losses as about 50-60 per cent of the apple crop across the Valley has been hit by scab. Apple scab is a disease caused by fungus resulting in a fall in the production of high-grade apples as well as overall production.

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, the chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers cum Dealers Union, said the apple crop across the Valley was hit by scab as the growers could not spray pesticides on time due to Covid-19 lockdown in March-April. He alleged that sub-standard pesticides were available in markets, but they had no option but to use these which failed to save the crop.

According to Bashir, scab was under control in the Valley in the last few years and only 10-15 per cent of the crop used to be affected.

“This year 60-70 per cent apple crop has been hit,” he said. Apple farming is one of the mainstay of Kashmir’s economy with a turnover of about Rs 1, 200 crore a year. In Kashmir, around 19 lakh metric tonnes apple is produced each year and about 7 lakh families are involved in the trade.

According to Bashir, the scab has also led to a fall in the quality of apples. “We have more B and C grade apples this year,” he said. Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of Fruit Growers and Dealer Association Shopian, also expressed the same concerns. He asked the government to come up with a Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

The growers want the J&K government to follow the Himachal model and purchase B and C grade apples from them.

“The Himachal Pradesh government buys B and C grade apples and these apples don’t reach markets, resulting in greater demand for A grade product,” he said.

Imam Din, Director in the Horticulture Planning & Marketing Department, admitted that scab has hit the apple production in Kashmir.

“There was untimely rainfall and hailstorm also,” he said.  According to Din, the growers won’t have a problem in selling A and B grade products but would find problems in marketing C grade apple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir apples
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp