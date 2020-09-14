STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social, political events responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases in Agartala: Study

The survey, carried out by the administration of West Tripura district of which Agartala is a part, showed that the COVID-19 tally started rising from August 17.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Social events and political rallies have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Tripura capital after the lockdown was withdrawn on August 5, a study conducted by the state government said.

"The lockdown was lifted on August 5. We found that the COVID-19 caseload was increasing from August 17, and a sharp growth was noticed from August 26."

"Many social functions, including 3,000 weddings and some pujas, and political rallies took place in the district after the lockdown restrictions were withdrawn," West Tripura District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav said on Saturday.

People became relaxed and they did not follow the health safety norms, he said.

"This is the only reason behind the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district, mainly in Agartala," Yadav said.

Currently, 2,400 patients are under home isolation in the district and 1,674 of them are in the state capital.

They are being provided free ration, he said.

The district administration started the mapping of the coronavirus cases to deal with the situation and identified 10 wards under the Agartala Municipal Corporation to conduct more tests.

"We are conducting 400-700 tests every day in these places. We have detected three hotspot areas in Agartala," he said.

Delays in visiting hospitals are among the reasons for increased deaths, he added.

