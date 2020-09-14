STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool MLA murder case: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar named in supplementary chargesheet

Sarkar, the BJP MP of Ranaghat, was questioned by CID sleuths several times in connection with the killing of Biswas in February last year.

Published: 14th September 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID on Monday named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the murder case of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources in the agency said.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court in Nadia district, sources said.

Sarkar, the BJP MP of Ranaghat, was questioned by CID sleuths several times in connection with the killing of Biswas in February last year.

Phone call records revealed that the BJP MP had spoken to one of the accused in the case several times before Biswas, the MLA of Krishnaganj, was murdered, sources said.

CID sleuths had also questioned another BJP leader Mukul Roy in this connection.

However, the state agency did not name him in its first chargesheet filed in May last year.

Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal CID Jagannath Sarkar Satyajit Biswas Trinamool Congress BJP
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp