UP set to raise special force with power to arrest without warrant

Five battalions with 9,919 personnel to be set up in the first phase to safeguard courts, metros, airports, VIPs, and banks.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath government is all set to raise Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) to safeguard the key establishments and monuments besides providing security cover to the VIPs. It will be raised on the pattern of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The special feature force, initially 9,919 personnel strong, will be given special powers and its members would be able to make arrests or search without a warrant issued by a magistrate. The government is contemplating to frame rules through an ordinance to run this force.

The force would be raised under the jurisdiction of UP DGP.U

The state government decided to raise the force following an order from the Allahabad High Court, which had expressed its displeasure over the security at civil courts last December.

Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, said the government had asked DGP HC Awasthy to prepare a detailed plan in this regard. “A blueprint in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP. This is a dream project of the UP CM. The decision to raise this force has been taken in compliance with an order of the High Court which had recommended that there should be a specialised force for civil courts.”

The High Court had directed the government to constitute a specialised force to protect civil courts, upcoming airports, Metro rails besides providing security to VIPs. Awasthi said the force may provide security to the banks, too, if required. 

In the first phase, five battalions of the UPSSF would be constituted and it would be headed by an ADG-ranked officer. An estimated Rs 1,747 crore would be spent per year on these battalions.  Awasthi said in the first phase, the government would take the help of PAC in putting in place the requisite infrastructure and manpower.

TAGS
UPSSF Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Yogi Adityanath
