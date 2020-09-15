STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1.27 crore destitute, homeless people provided cooked food during lockdown: Government

Centre has formulated a project for persons engaged in the act of begging, which would cover identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, education.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 1.27 crore destitute and homeless people were provided with cooked food during the lockdown, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishnapal Gurjar said the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Ministry has formulated a project for persons engaged in the act of begging, which would cover identification, rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities, counselling, education, skill development.

"This is being implemented on a pilot basis in ten selected cities. The ten identified cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Lucknow, Patna, Nagpur and Indore. Out of these cities, an amount of Rs 2.00 crore to Hyderabad, Rs 1.50 crore to Indore and Rs 1.50 crore to Patna has been released after receiving action plan from the States," he said.

Gurjar said during the lockdown, the municipal corporations of the identified cities were requested to open feeding centres to provide free meals to beggars and destitute people and project to the Ministry fund requirements for the same.

"As informed by the Municipal administration of these cities as many as 1.27 crore persons have been provided free meals," he said.

Responding to another question, Gurjar said the government under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives has developed its own indigenous prototype Smart Cane, a digital device for the differently-abled, which is undergoing trials following which its in-house production will start.

"Under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has recently developed its own indigenous prototype Smart Cane, a digital device, which is under extensive trial following which its in-house production will start," he said in a written reply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp