STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

155 healthcare staff, including 64 doctors, died due to COVID-19 as on September 11: Government

Centre was responding to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, support staff and ASHA workers, affected by the disease.

Published: 15th September 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 155 healthcare staff, including 64 doctors, have died due to coronavirus, according to 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' which provides relief in case of death of such workers, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was responding to a question on the number of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, support staff and ASHA workers, affected by the disease.

He told Rajya Sabha that 'health' is a state subject and "such data is not maintained at central level".

Choubey, however, said the database of those seeking relief under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance package is maintained at the national level.

A total of 155 healthcare workers died due to COVID-19 as on September 11.

These include 21 healthcare workers, including six doctors from Maharashtra, followed by 14 each from Gujarat and West Bengal, and 12 from Arunachal Pradesh and 10 from Tamil Nadu, he said.

The minister said the health ministry had provided guidelines on Infection Prevention and Control practices to state governments.

Training was conducted for all states in the month of March.

A plan was also conveyed to the states to complete the training up to district level by March 20, 2020, the minister said.

The Training on Infection Prevention and Control was also made available for all categories of healthcare workers on the iGoT platform.

The states were asked to constitute Infection Prevention and Control committees.

Hospitals were to identify nodal officers who will monitor healthcare workers and review their exposure status, Choubey said.

High-risk exposures are placed under quarantine for seven days.

Based on the exposure/clinical profile of such doctors, nursing officers and other health workers, a decision shall be taken by the Nodal Officer/Head of the Department (or his appointed sub-committee) for further period of one week.

An advisory for managing healthcare workers working in COVID and non-COVID areas of hospitals was issued by the Ministry of Health on June 18, Choubey informed the Upper House.

Guidelines on rational use of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for hospital and community settings (including frontline workers) were issued on March 24.

These guidelines followed a risk-based approach and recommended the type of PPE that needs to be used in high and low risk areas, the minister said in his reply.

The healthcare workers were provided with hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis and prevention of infection, he said.

N95 masks and triple/double ply masks were brought under price control.

Export of PPEs, N95 masks, triple/double ply medical masks, goggles and visors were banned till such time we were self-reliant, the MoS said.

A package of Rs 15,000 crore (USD 2 billion) under 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package' was approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22.

The states were supported with 9.81 crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine.

A total of 28,476 ventilators were supplied to states/UTs, the minister said.

"During initial stage of the pandemic, there were concerns on non-availability of protective gears. However, with the Government of India stepping in to enhance capacity and allocating PPE to states as per need, this concern was addressed. States and UTs were provided with 3.05 crore N95 masks and 1.2 crore PPE kits," Choubey added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp