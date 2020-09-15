STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid LAC standoff, Indian warship undertakes refuelling with US Navy tanker in Arabian Sea

In 2016, India and the US inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

Published: 15th September 2020 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Navy

Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian warship on Monday undertook refuelling with US Navy tanker USNS Yukon in northern Arabian Sea using provisions of a defence agreement that allows the militaries of the two countries to work closely and use each other's bases.

"INS Talwar on mission based deployment in Northern Arabian sea undertook refuelling with US Navy Fleet Tanker USNS Yukon under LEMOA," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

In 2016, India and the US inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.

India signed similar agreements with France, Singapore, Australia and Japan.

"The evolution apart from highlighting interoperability between Indian Navy and US Navy enables presence for enhancing maritime security," the spokesperson said.

The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

The two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In July, the Indian Navy carried out a military exercise with a US Navy carrier strike group led by nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The USS Nimitz is the world's largest warship.

In the exercise with the US Navy, four frontline warships of the Indian Navy participated.

The US carrier strike group was transiting through the Indian Ocean Region from the South China Sea.

The US Navy carrier strike group comprises USS Nimitz, Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabian Sea USNS Yukon INS Talwar Indian Navy US Navy
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp