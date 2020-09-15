STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet gives nod for new AIIMS in Bihar's Darbhanga

In a tweet, Modi said the new AIIMS will not only train healthcare professionals but also provide employment to the people of the region.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday got one more "gift" from the Centre as the Union Cabinet gave its approval for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

In a tweet, Modi said the new AIIMS will not only train healthcare professionals but also provide employment to the people of the region.

Sharing this, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey expressed gratitude to Modi and said that North Bihar's demand for an AIIMS has been fulfilled. Darbhanga AIIMS would be the second AIIMS in Bihar and 22nd in the country, he said.

“The approval for the Darbhanga AIIMS has been given in the cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday to make the people’s dream of a healthy Bihar in a healthy India come true”, he said.

Outlining its importance, the minister said that the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga will not only benefit the people of North Bihar's Mithilanchal region but also the border districts of Nepal and West Bengal.

“Better, affordable, and modern medical facilities will be available to the people at the AIIMS under acclaimed medical practitioners with 750 beds”, said junior union minister for health and family welfares.

The Darbhanga AIIMS will be ready at a cost of Rs 1264 crore and boost employments. The institute will have 00 seats of MBBS and 60 seats of B.Sc nursing.

“This AIIMS at Darbhanga will have 15 to 20 super specialty departments with a capacity of taking 2,000 OPD per day and 1,000 IPD per month. Super-specialty courses like PG and DM will also be started”, Choubey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Darbhanga AIIMS PM Modi Bihar polls Bihar assembly elections
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp