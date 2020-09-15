Cabinet gives nod for new AIIMS in Bihar's Darbhanga

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday got one more "gift" from the Centre as the Union Cabinet gave its approval for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

In a tweet, Modi said the new AIIMS will not only train healthcare professionals but also provide employment to the people of the region.

Sharing this, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey expressed gratitude to Modi and said that North Bihar's demand for an AIIMS has been fulfilled. Darbhanga AIIMS would be the second AIIMS in Bihar and 22nd in the country, he said.

“The approval for the Darbhanga AIIMS has been given in the cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister on Tuesday to make the people’s dream of a healthy Bihar in a healthy India come true”, he said.

Outlining its importance, the minister said that the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga will not only benefit the people of North Bihar's Mithilanchal region but also the border districts of Nepal and West Bengal.

“Better, affordable, and modern medical facilities will be available to the people at the AIIMS under acclaimed medical practitioners with 750 beds”, said junior union minister for health and family welfares.

The Darbhanga AIIMS will be ready at a cost of Rs 1264 crore and boost employments. The institute will have 00 seats of MBBS and 60 seats of B.Sc nursing.

“This AIIMS at Darbhanga will have 15 to 20 super specialty departments with a capacity of taking 2,000 OPD per day and 1,000 IPD per month. Super-specialty courses like PG and DM will also be started”, Choubey said.