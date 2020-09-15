Congress to challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court: Amarinder

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the State Congress will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, which was passed in the Lok Sabha today, in the court of law.

He said, "Riding roughshod over the concerns of the farmers, the central government, of which the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is a constituent, has imposed a central law on a state subject, thus eroding the federal structure of the country. We will challenge it in court.’’

Amarinder said, "the enactment of the legislation is clearly a step towards abolition of the MSP regime. It is a conspiracy on the part of the BJP-led NDA government to destroy Punjab and its farmers. The legislation talks about encouraging competition among farmers.

Do they really expect the poor farmers, who are only competing with themselves for survival every day, to rival big corporates for protecting their interests?” he said, declaring that the Congress will fight this attack on the state’s interests tooth and nail.

Noting that the enactment, along with the other two Farm Ordinances that the Centre has already tabled in the Lok Sabha, was in line with the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, Amarinder pointed out that the same committee had also suggested dismantling of the MSP regime.

It is evident that the NDA government is now moving towards the elimination of the MSP system, which is the lifeline of the farmers, he said, adding that the Punjab Congress will not allow the interests of the farming community to be trampled in this manner.

The very survival of the farmers is at stake, he warned.

Amarinder also took on SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, who was reportedly present in the House when the Bill was passed by voice vote.

"Will you quit the ruling coalition at the Centre, or will you continue to wait outside their doors for any crumbs they throw your way?" Amarinder asked Sukhbir, adding that the Akalis had totally and irrevocably failed their own state yet again.