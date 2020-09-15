STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress in Rajya Sabha demands active government policy to deal with rising mental health issues

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said reports indicate that one in seven persons in India is suffering from depression.

Published: 15th September 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that there has been an exponential growth in mental health issues amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the government should come out with an active policy and allocate resources to address the problem.

The Samajwadi Party also expressed concern over the issue of mental stress being faced by organised and unorganised workers due to joblessness in the wake of the pandemic and demanded that the government provide a monthly allowance Rs 15,000 monthly to those who lost jobs.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said reports indicate that one in seven persons in India is suffering from depression.

"The number of persons affected by mental health issues has exponentially increased after the COVID crisis especially students and children who are committing suicide across the country," he said.

This is because many children are not able to access online study, non-availability of midday meals and fear of getting affected by coronavirus, he added.

In this situation, the Congress leader said efforts should be made to educate and sensitise the society about mental diseases.

He demanded that mental illness must mandatorily be put under the ambit of life insurance.

This will help people see mental illness with the same lens as that of physical diseases.

Sharma also said both the Centre and state governments need to evolve innovative modes to deepen penetration of services and set up helplines and counselling centres across the country.

It is disturbing that suicides are happening in India every 3.30 minutes.

India accounts for 15 per cent of the total number of suicides in the world.

Out of 8 lakh suicides happening in the world, 1.39 lakh suicides are in India, he added.

During the Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said many people are jobless after the COVID-19 induced lockdown and are going through stress.

In the last 3-4 months in Noida alone, 44 people have committed suicide and 175 people have died, he said.

He appealed to the government to provide Rs 15,000 monthly allowance to those who lost jobs due to the lockdown to ensure they do not die of hunger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Congress Mental Health Issues
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp