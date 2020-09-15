STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight family members get life imprisonment for man's murder in Uttar Pradesh

A local court in Banda sentenced to life imprisonment eight family members of a man for beating him to death five years ago.

Published: 15th September 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

BANDA: A local court here sentenced to life imprisonment eight family members of a man for beating him to death five years ago, a government advocate said on Tuesday.

In its order pronounced on Monday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict, he said.

"After hearing the arguments of both sides in the murder case of Heeralal Yadav (40), the court of additional district and sessions judge awarded life imprisonment to his family members Jhammam Yadav, Vishwanath, Ramsanjeevan, Rambharosa, Rampratap, Chhota Yadav, Daau Yadav and Shivmohan," said Ashutosh Mishra, assistant government advocate of Banda district.

"The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them," he said.

Heeralal was attacked by his family members with sticks on July 27, 2015.

They were angry with him over the visit of a woman to their house, Mishra said.

The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Crime Uttar Pradesh Murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp