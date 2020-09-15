Former civil servants move Supreme Court against TV show 'Bindas Bol'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former civil servants on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court in the case against Sudarshan News for its controversial programme that seeks to expose a conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims into the Civil Services.

The programme is part of a series called Bindas Bol, hosted by Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke. Seven applicants before the court are IAS (retd) Amitabha Pande, IFS (retd) Navrekha Sharma, IFS (retd) Deb Mukharji, IAS (retd) Sundar Burra, IAS (retd) Meena Gupta, IAS (retd) Pradeep K Deb, and IAS (retd) Ardhendu Sen.

The petitioners stated that they belong to an informal collective known as the Constitutional Conduct Group.

“Criticism, mockery and ridicule of respected and revered religious or cultural figures may be offensive, but it is not hate speech,” the petition says.