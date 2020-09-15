STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Free ration distributed to 2.67 cr migrants per month in May, June: Govt

Under the scheme, 5 kg foodgrains per person and 1 kg pulses per household was to be distributed for free to 8 crore migrants who neither have a central or state ration card.

Published: 15th September 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers walking back home during lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Free ration was distributed to 2.67 crore migrant workers per month in May and June against the target of 8 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package announced following the COVID-19 outbreak, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, 5 kg foodgrains per person and 1 kg pulses per household was to be distributed for free to 8 crore migrants who neither have a central or state ration card.

Initially, the scheme was for two months (May to June).

Later, it was extended till August.

"Until August 31, about 2.67 lakh tonnes (provisional) of foodgrains have been distributed under the scheme to about 2.67 crore persons (i.e.94.6 per cent of estimated beneficiaries by States/UTs) per month for the months of May and June," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said.

The minister, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, further said the Centre had liberally allocated foodgrains to cover maximum migrants/stranded migrants.

The government had allocated 8 lakh tonnes for two months.

    Responsibility of identification of beneficiaries under this scheme was entrusted with states, which initially indicated about 2.8 crore total migrant population, he added.

    Since the identification of migrants took substantial time, the Centre extended the distribution period of foodgrains till August 31 this year, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
free ration distribution migrant workers Parliament monsoon session COVID lockdown
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp