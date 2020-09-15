STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India received USD 20 billion in FDI during COVID-19 pandemic: Foreign Secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted various structural reforms undertaken by India in even previously restricted sectors such as space, defence and atomic energy for greater private participation.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has received over USD 20 billion in FDI amid the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, showcasing the country as one of the most attractive destinations for investment globally.

In a virtual address at a CII event in the UK, the foreign secretary highlighted various structural reforms undertaken by India in even previously restricted sectors such as space, defence and atomic energy for greater private participation.

"The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several historic reforms to improve the ease of doing business in India in the last six years.

Today, India is one of the most open economies in the world.

We have put in place a transparent and predictable tax regime," he said.

Shringla talked extensively about implementation of various ambitious initiatives like, rolling out of Goods and Services Tax, the Aadhaar biometric project, "groundbreaking reforms" in the agriculture sector and creation of infrastructure for railways, ports and airports.

"The success of the reforms launched by the Government is evident in the numbers.

Even during the pandemic, we have received over USD 20 billion of FDI this year.

While the global FDI declined by one per cent in 2019, FDI into India rose by 20 per cent in the same period," he said.

The foreign secretary said several global technology majors have announced significant investments in India including USD 10 billion by Google, USD 5 billion by Facebook and USD 1.

2 billion by Mubadala  the UAE Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Talking about India-UK economic partnership, he said the bilateral trade has been on an upward trajectory and touched 24 billion pounds in 2019 and that the country is the sixth largest investor in India with investments totalling USD 28.

21 billion.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created severe economic challenges for both our countries.

We can overcome these challenges by working together to create new opportunities for our business and industry," said Shringla.

He said under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' or self reliant India campaign, India has rolled out a stimulus package for the economy of about USD 270 billion.

The foreign secretary said research and development for vaccines for COVID-19 is a crucial area where there is potential for collaboration between India and the UK.

"Serum Institute of India is already working with the Oxford University-Astrazeneca on their vaccine project.

I talked about the role played by India's pharmaceutical sector in meeting the global demand for essential medicines during the pandemic," he said.

"We are certain that our companies will play a similar role in the development of an affordable vaccine for COVID-19," he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla FDI coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp