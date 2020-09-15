STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown: 78 per cent of EPFO claims by those getting less than Rs 15,000

On March 27, the Centre had permitted EPFO subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advance not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months.

Published: 15th September 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

EPFO office

Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 78 per cent of the total Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) claims during the lockdown period were made by those earning less than Rs 15,000 a month, data from the Union Labour Ministry has revealed.

According to the data, a total of 1.04 crore claims were settled during the lockdown of which around 81 lakh were of those subscribers whose monthly wage was below Rs 15,000.

On March 27, the Centre had permitted EPFO subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advance not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount in the members’ EPF account, whichever is less. The concession was granted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The subscribers were facilitated to submit online claims and the services of EPFO also has been integrated and offered through UMANG app. The entire payment to subscribers is done electronically through Nation Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) system,” a statement from the ministry stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPFO Labour Ministry Employees Provident Fund
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp