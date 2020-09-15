Lockdown: 78 per cent of EPFO claims by those getting less than Rs 15,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 78 per cent of the total Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) claims during the lockdown period were made by those earning less than Rs 15,000 a month, data from the Union Labour Ministry has revealed.

According to the data, a total of 1.04 crore claims were settled during the lockdown of which around 81 lakh were of those subscribers whose monthly wage was below Rs 15,000.

On March 27, the Centre had permitted EPFO subscribers to withdraw non-refundable advance not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount in the members’ EPF account, whichever is less. The concession was granted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The subscribers were facilitated to submit online claims and the services of EPFO also has been integrated and offered through UMANG app. The entire payment to subscribers is done electronically through Nation Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) system,” a statement from the ministry stated.