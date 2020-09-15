STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh govt allots land for building country's first stadium for disabled boys, girls

The state cabinet has also approved new industrial area in the Indore-Pithampur Investment Region.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:39 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: India's first stadium for disabled boys and girls will come up in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The state cabinet meeting (held via video conferencing) which was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cleared the proposal for allotting land for building a stadium for disabled boys and girls in Gwalior.

"The cabinet approved a 7.902-hectare land for just one rupee to build the stadium for disabled boys and girls in Gwalior district.

With this, Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to allot land for a stadium dedicated to disabled boys and girls," State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said while briefing on the cabinet decisions.

The cabinet has also approved a project related to developing a new industrial area in the Indore-Pithampur Investment Region.

Under the project, the Pithampur Industrial Investment Sector 4 and 5 will be developed in two phases at a cost of Rs 550 crore on 586.70 hectares of land.

A Metropolitan area (Mahanagar Kshetra) is also to be formed for the implementation of the metro rail project in Bhopal and Indore cities.

Bhopal Metropolitan Area will include Bhopal Investment Area and Mandideep Investment Area, while the Mhow Investment Area and Pithampur Investment Area have been added to the Indore Metropolitan Area.

The Cabinet also granted approval to the proposal of setting up a bulk drug park in the state.

Pharma units under this park to be set up under the Bulk Drug Park Incentive Scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, will be provided special financial support as per the scheme.

The proposal for setting up a medical device park in the state was also approved by the Cabinet. Special financial support will be provided to manufacturing units under the incentive scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

This park will be set up in Babai-Mohasa in Hoshangabad district.

In the meeting, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Resolution of Old Arrears of Madhya Pradesh Taxation Acts Bill 2020.

