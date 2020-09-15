STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Making false excuses to hide Congress' failures: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit backs at Rahul

Sanjay Singh's reaction came to Gandhi's allegation that IAC movement and AAP were propped up by RSS-BJP to subvert democracy.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:30 PM

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi is making false excuses to hide his party's failures, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday after the Congress leader alleged that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and the AAP were propped up by the RSS-BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government.

Singh said the Congress must stop making false excuses to hide their failures.

"How long will they hide their failures by making false excuses? Stop crying now. The truth is that the country does not have any hope from both the BJP and the Congress.

"Today, only the Aam Aadmi Party talks about the country, solving people's problems - schools, hospitals, electricity, water.

In future, AAP will be the choice of the country," Singh tweeted tagging Gandhi's tweet.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi cited AAP founder-member and civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan's reported claim that the movement was to a large extent supported and propped up by the BJP-RSS to bring down the Congress government and in-turn elect themselves to power.

"What was known to us has been confirmed by a founding member of AAP," the former Congress chief tweeted, tagging a media report on Bhushan's remarks.

"The IAC movement and AAP were propped up by the RSS/BJP to subvert democracy and bring down the UPA government," tweeted Gandhi.

Bhushan was part of the India Against Corruption movement which was the precursor to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Paty, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In 2015, Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav were expelled from the AAP over alleged "anti-party activities".

The India Against Corruption movement was particularly prominent during the anti-graft protests of 2011 and 2012, concerned with the introduction of the Jan Lokpal bill.

 

