Seven-year-old girl molested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, one held

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexual harassed by a man when she had gone to collect water from a handpump in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village in Purkazi area on Sunday.

The suspect took her to his house and sexual harassed her.

He later ran away when the girl raised an alarm, an officer said.

Rajkumar Saini has been arrested and a case registered, the officer said.