Srinagar diary

Burglars loot cash from charity box at shrine

Burglars stole cash from Kashmir’s revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar area of Srinagar on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. In a CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, a youth can be seen attempting to break open the donation box (iron box) with the help of an iron rod inside the shrine.

The amount of cash looted is yet to be ascertained The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police have formed a SIT to investigate the case and the team visited the shrine and collected the CCTV footage. The shrine was reconstructed after being damaged in a mysterious fire in June 2012.

Man held for impersonating as doctor

The police have arrested a man for impersonating as a doctor in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last week. The man, a resident of Srinagar, was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he was practising as a general physician in a clinic in Kupwara. A police official said acting on the complaint, a police party raided a clinic in Kupwara and arrested the man, identified as Masood Ahmad Khan.

The official said the initial probe revealed that Khan had been practising as a general physician at the clinic for the last several months and visiting the clinic only on Sundays. The accused had placed a fake nameplate outside the clinical, mentioning that he was a “gold medalist having completed the MD in general medicine and DM in gastroenterology from PGI Chandigarh.”

Phase 3 back to village programme from Oct 2

After the success of the first two phases, the administration has decided to hold the third phase of the Back to Village (B2V) programme from October 2 to 12. In the first two phases of the programme, about 4,000 gazetted officers from the J&K administration visited every panchayat of the UT.

According to officials, the flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among people, and the administration has decided another version of the programme in the form of Phase-3 of B2V starting from October 2 to October 12.

Mass Covid-19 testing at Srinagar markets

Amid a rapid spike in the Covid-19 cases, the administration is conducting mass testing of shopkeepers in Srinagar to contain the spread of the virus. So far, the testing has been conducted in nearly 15 markets in the city and many shopkeepers have tested for the Covid-19.

Many of the shopkeepers who have tested positive for the virus are either undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home quarantine. The mass testing of shopkeepers follows the testing of employees in the government offices in Srinagar. The tests were conducted on the employees of about 58 government offices in the city. Srinagar has, so far, recorded 1,1678 Covid-19 cases.

