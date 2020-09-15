STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary

Amid a rapid spike in the Covid-19 cases, the administration is conducting mass testing of shopkeepers in Srinagar to contain the spread of the virus.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Burglars loot cash from charity box at shrine 

Burglars stole cash from Kashmir’s revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar area of Srinagar on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. In a CCTV footage, which has gone viral on social media, a youth can be seen attempting to break open the donation box (iron box) with the help of an iron rod inside the shrine.

The amount of cash looted is yet to be ascertained The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police have formed a SIT to investigate the case and the team visited the shrine and collected the CCTV footage. The shrine was reconstructed after being damaged in a mysterious fire in June 2012. 

Man held for impersonating as doctor

The police have arrested a man for impersonating as a doctor in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last week. The man, a resident of Srinagar, was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he was practising as a general physician in a clinic in Kupwara. A police official said acting on the complaint, a police party raided a clinic in Kupwara and arrested the man, identified as Masood Ahmad Khan.

The official said the initial probe revealed that Khan had been practising as a general physician at the clinic for the last several months and visiting the clinic only on Sundays. The accused had placed a fake nameplate outside the clinical, mentioning that he was a “gold medalist having completed the MD in general medicine and DM in gastroenterology from PGI Chandigarh.” 

Phase 3 back to village programme from Oct 2 

After the success of the first two phases, the administration has decided to hold the third phase of the Back to Village (B2V) programme from October 2 to 12. In the first two phases of the programme, about 4,000 gazetted officers from the J&K administration visited every panchayat of the UT.

According to officials, the flagship programme has generated huge interest, affection and respect among people, and the administration has decided another version of the programme in the form of Phase-3 of B2V starting from October 2 to October 12. 

Mass Covid-19 testing at Srinagar markets

Amid a rapid spike in the Covid-19 cases, the administration is conducting mass testing of shopkeepers in Srinagar to contain the spread of the virus. So far, the testing has been conducted in nearly 15 markets in the city and many shopkeepers have tested for the Covid-19.

Many of the shopkeepers who have tested positive for the virus are either undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home quarantine. The mass testing of shopkeepers follows the testing of employees in the government offices in Srinagar. The tests were conducted on the employees of about 58 government offices in the city. Srinagar has, so far, recorded 1,1678 Covid-19 cases. 

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Diary
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp