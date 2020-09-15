STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticises Centre for 'no data on migrant labourers' deaths'

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told Lok Sabha that the government does not have data on the number of migrants who died or were injured while returning to their native places during lockdown.

Published: 15th September 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Attacking the Centre for its statement that it does not have data on the number of migrants who died during the lockdown, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers are "nothing more than flowery words".

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the government does not have data on the number of migrants who died or were injured while returning to their native places due to the lockdown.

"Absolutely zilch amount of data with @BJP4India Govt on the countless lives and jobs lost among migrant workers! Turns out that speeches by @narendramodi Ji & his ministers were nothing more than flowery words.

Will there ever be an end to your inhumanity?," Banerjee, also the national president of the TMC's youth wing, said on Twitter.

The government's response in the Lok Sabha was to a question by BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

There was an exodus of a large number of migrant workers to their native places from different parts of the country during the lockdown.

The lockdown restrictions have been eased from late May.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant labourers data TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee COVID lockdown
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp