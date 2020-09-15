STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh DGP to prepare plan for special force that can arrest without warrant

Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Act, 2020, on Friday and directed to ensure effective working of the force.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police has been given three days to prepare a road map for forming the Special Security Force (SSF) that can search and arrest suspects without a warrant.

While the state government had issued a notification around a fortnight back on the proposed SSF, the state government came out with a blueprint on Sunday for raising the special force. 

According to the UPSSF Act, 2020, the force will not require a magistrate’s order or warrants to make an arrest or conduct searches. Its powers will be governed by rules made by the state government.  The UP Police chief has also been directed to prepare the blueprint of the structure of the force within a week’s times.

The Yogi Adityanath government is believed to be working on building a force on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. The SSF is supposed to be responsible for security of vital installations, industrial establishments, upcoming airports and metros besides being deployed in VVIP fleets.Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the DGP was sent a copy of the

Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) Act, 2020, on Friday and directed to ensure effective working of the force.

“The UPSSF has got the nod from the DGP. This force will be deployed at places such as Metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions. The headquarters will be in Lucknow, and an ADG-level officer will head the force. Initially, five battalions will be formed,” said Awasthi. Private firms can also hire the services of the force at a fixed cost with the DGP’s approval.

Awasthi said 9,919 SSF personnel of five battalions would be deployed within three months in the first phase, following which 1,913 more posts will be created. An estimated Rs 1,747 crore would be spent per year on these battalions. The new force would help the administration in utilising PAC and police force for better maintenance of law and order,” Awasthi had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Special Security Force UP Special Security Force SSF
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp