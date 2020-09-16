STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back

The AMU executive council has constituted a panel to look into the matter and submit its report to the varsity administration.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a fresh row, the descendants of late Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had donated land to various educational institutes, including Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), have demanded the land back from the university claiming that it was given to it on a 90-year lease which had expired last year. They have also demanded the AMU administration to rename its city school after the late king.

However, the AMU executive council has constituted a panel to look into the matter and submit its report to the varsity administration.

Officials said that Mahendra Pratap Singh (1886-1979), who was part of the country’s freedom struggle and was a renowned social reformer, had given 3.04 acres of land to the university on lease for constructing a school in 1929. The king himself was an alumnus of the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College which later became the AMU.

As per the sources close to the late king’s great-grandson Charat Pratap Singh, the family had served a legal notice to the university in 2018 about the expiry of the lease. The informed sources claimed that two pieces of land were given by King Mahendra Pratap Singh to AMU for promoting education. The relatives of the late king are ready to donate the bigger chunk of land next to the one on which AMU’s city school is constructed with the condition that AMU authorities would rename it after the king.

For the other piece of land measuring 1.2 hectares, the family either wants it back or a compensation against it at the current market rate of the land.

Last year, the state cabinet had cleared a proposal to set up a new university in Aligarh, named after the Jat freedom fighter. The main refrain of the state government and especially CM Yogi Adityanath was that the Jat king had given land for establishing the university but his name was not mentioned on any
plaque.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, who set up a provisional government in exile in Afghanistan during World War I, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932. He was also elected to the second Lok Sabha (1957-62) as an independent candidate from Mathura defeating the then Bharatiya Jan Sangh candidate Atal Bihari
Vajpayee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMU AMU land Mahendra Pratap Singh
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp