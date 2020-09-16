Chhattisgarh: 47 security personnel deployed at Raj Bhawan test positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: As many as 47 security personnel, who were deployed at the official residence of the Governor in Raipur, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Most of the security personnel belong to the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF).

“All of these security personnel were positioned outside the Raj Bhawan, main gate and watchtowers. However, no personal security officer (PSO) inside the building premises were found infected. Taking all preventive measures is being taken at the Raj Bhawan. The buildings and the premises are being routinely sanitised,” said a senior Raj Bhawan official.

Governor Anusuiya Uike, as a precautionary measure, had gone into self-quarantine at her home at Chhindwara in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on September 5 after she came into contact with some of the persons found to be coronavirus positive.

Last month, 16 staffers including some security personnel at the Raj Bhawan had tested positive following which the health department launched the contact tracing of the infected persons.

The Covid-19 cases nowhere seems to be slowing in Chhattisgarh as the total positive cases crossed the 70,000-mark on Wednesday. At present, the state has 35,951 active cases.