Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tests positive for COVID-19

Gupta said he was in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Published: 16th September 2020 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Last week, I took a Covid test after having light fever. Its report was negative. I was tested again as I was feeling unwell. The report has now come as positive,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gupta said he was in quarantine during the last week and advised those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said Gupta was found positive in his third Covid-19 test. The previous two tests, including an RT-PCR, came out as negative, he said.

“The Delhi BJP president underwent a rapid antigen test last week and later, an RT-PCR test, both of which showed him to be Covid negative. He had body ache but no fever. He was again tested using the RT-PCR method, the report of which came on Wednesday as Covid-19 positive,” he said.

Party leaders said Gupta’s parents, who live in his ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, had also tested positive for COVID-19 and were treated in Delhi 15-20 days ago. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg was closed for sanitisation on Wednesday, a day after 17 people tested positive for Covid-19.

These include staffers and their families who live on the party office premises. On Monday, a peon of the Delhi BJP office tested positive for COVID-19, after which all the staff and their family members, numbering around 40, were tested. Two BJP MPs from Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma, were found Covid-19 positive ahead of the Parliament session that started earlier this week. 

