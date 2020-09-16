Haryana crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases, half of them in seven districts bordering Delhi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The COVID-19 case tally of Haryana crossed the one lakh-mark with 2,694 cases fresh reported today from across the state. Of these, 49,288 cases have been reported from seven districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) bordering Delhi.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state health department today evening, a total of 1,01,361 total coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana to date, of which, 49,288 cases and 819 deaths are from the seven districts bordering the national capital.

With the highest in Faridabad at 16,701 as 292 cases were reported today followed by Gurugram 16,344 with 421 cases reported today, as 169 cases came today in Sonepat taking the total tally to 6447, Rewari (4731), Pawal (2065) Jhajjar (2003) and Nuh (997).

The highest number of deaths have taken place in Faridabad - 197, followed by 153 in Gurugram, Sonepat 42, Jhajjar 19, Nuh 18 and Palwal 14. The state has 21,334 active cases, while 78,937 patients have been discharged.

The fatality rate is 1.03 per cent and the positivity rate is 6.50 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling is 27 days while the recovery rate is 77.91 per cent.

As per the bulletin, people put under surveillance are 2,27,208, and a total of 15,65,646 samples have been collected.

On Saturday the state had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,783 cases.