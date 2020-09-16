STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra archaeology department takes up restoration of Dharashiv cave

The caves, located around eight km from Osmanabad city in Balaghat mountains, have artistic carvings which attract tourists to the area.

Published: 16th September 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dharashiv cave

Dharashiv cave

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The Maharashtra archaeology department has taken up restoration of one of the seven Dharashiv caves in Osmanabad district after rains caused damage to the sixth century structure, an official said.

The caves, located around eight km from Osmanabad city in Balaghat mountains, have artistic carvings which attract tourists to the area.

One of the caves suffered damage following rains in the area.

To avoid further degradation, work has been undertaken to construct 12 pillars to support the structure, state archaeology department's assistant director Ajit Khandare told PTI.

"The upper rock of the cave will get support with these pillars and help in increasing the life of this monument. The restoration work will continue for next two months," Khandare said.

Asked about the significance of these caves, Nanded- based historian Prabhakar Dev said they were carved in the sixth century and are located near Ter, which was a bustling trade centre during the Satavahana period (230 BC to 200 AD).

"The first reference of these caves was found in a book written in 931 AD which shows the caves are older than that period. There is a still a debate among historians on whether the caves are Buddhist or of Jain religion," he said.

The caves were also mentioned in a book by archaeologist James Burgess and many historians also wrote about these caves, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra archaeology department Dharashiv cave Dharashiv cave restoration
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp