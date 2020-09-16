STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monsoon rains, floods killed over 1500 in India: Union Minister

Maximum casualties have been reported from West Bengal where 258 people died and 11,925 houses got destroyed. 

Published: 16th September 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 1503 people and 7,842 cattle died, 27,5045 houses were damaged and crops in 20.75 lakh hectares were affected in the country due to heavy rains and floods during the current monsoon season, the Parliament was told.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared details of the loss caused due to heavy rains and flood in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question on the issue. The period from June to September is referred to as the 'Southwest Monsoon' period which is the principal rainy season in the Indian subcontinent.

Maximum casualties have been reported from West Bengal where 258 people died and 11,925 houses got destroyed. 

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have suffered huge losses during the monsoon and have lost 190 people each, the minister said. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat lost 1290 and 897 cattle respectively. While 35389 houses were damaged in MP, Gujarat saw 6612 houses damaged. 

Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and Bihar feature in the list of worst-hit states too.

As many as 141 people lost their lives in Assam which also saw the death of 393 cattle. In all, 56558 houses have also been damaged and crop in 2.65 lakh hectares affected in the state. 

Odisha is the most affected in terms of loss to property as the state is left with 84286 damaged houses. The state also saw the death of 40 people 46 cattle.

Karnataka has seen 118 deaths, lost 497 cattle, and has been left with 16,015 damaged houses and crops in 4.50 lakh hectare area. In Kerala, 116 have died and 5,539 houses have been damaged. Naxal-affected Chhatisgarh has been hit by monsoon too. So far, 59 people have died and 834 cattle have been lost and 14,685 houses have been damaged in the state.

Bihar has seen 30 deaths, lost 88 cattle, and has been left with 10,789 damaged houses and crops in 7.54 lakh hectare area. In the small state such as Tripura, as many as 11,621 houses have been damaged due to heavy rains. Two deaths and loss of 4 cattle have been recorded from the state too.

Rai told the Parliament that the measures taken by the central and state governments have significantly improved disaster management practices, preparedness, prevention, and response mechanisms resulting in a significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities. The minister added that strengthening of the disaster management mechanism is a continuing and evolving process of governance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon rain flood Bengal flood
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp