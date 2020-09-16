Photojournalist injured after beaten up by security forces near encounter site in J&K's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A photojournalist was injured on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten up by security forces near the site of an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kamran Yousuf claimed to have sustained leg injuries when he was allegedly thrashed by security forces while he was discharging his professional duties at Marwal in Pulwama where an encounter with militants was on.

While police did not deny the allegations levelled by the photojournalist, it said the mediapersons were stopped at they were moving close to the cordoned area.

"Today an exchange of fire took place at village Marwal between terrorists and SFs. Cordon was placed to prevent people from venturing inside as that would have endangered their security. However some media persons tried to move close who were duly stopped," police said in a tweet.

Kashmir Press Club denounced the alleged thrashing of journalists by police in Pulwama and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take strong note of the incident.

One multimedia journalist Kamran Yousuf received injuries due to the thrashing by the police and was rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, the club said in a statement.