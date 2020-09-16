STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Restore MPLADS, scrap Central Vista: MPs to government

Under the MPLADS, each MP gets Rs 5 crore every year to carry out development works in their constituencies.

Published: 16th September 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday strongly protested the suspension of the MP local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years and sought scrapping of the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project instead, saying the government should avoid unnecessary expenses when the country is facing an economic crisis.

The lawmakers argued that the MPLADS corpus was all the more necessary in times of the Covid-19 pandemic to boost the medical infrastructure in their constituencies. Participating in a discussion on The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, MPs cutting across party lines supported the move to cut 30 per cent of their salaries to meet the financial expenses for the Covid-19 mitigation measures and, at the same time, forcefully pitched for restoration of MPLADS.

Under the MPLADS, each MP gets Rs 5 crore every year to carry out development works in their constituencies.

“None of us have any problems with the salary cuts, but the MPLADS fund is for the people of out constituencies. By suspending the same, the government in two years will get Rs 8,000 crore. 

“It should rather scrap the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project,” NCP’s Supriya Sule said, adding that the amount should rather be spent on buying ventilators and beefing up the medical infrastructure in the country to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had come out with an ordinance during lockdown to cut the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent and suspend the MPLADS for two years in the wake of the drain on the exchequer put by the Covid-19.

Even the NDA friendly parties that are known to strike the middle ground in Parliament, such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress, protested the suspension of MPLADS, arguing that the fund was more relevant in times of Covid-19 to meet the local demands of the people, which may not be addressed by the Centre and the state governments urgently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPLADS Central Vista
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp