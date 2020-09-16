STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more accused to be charge-sheeted soon for 'larger conspiracy' in February riots: Delhi Police

The force said after 195 days' investigation and examination of 747 witnesses, a total number of 15 accused have now been charge-sheeted out of the 21 people arrested so far.

Published: 16th September 2020 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots: Shops of Muslims in Hindu-dominated area vandalized (Credits: Sana Shakil/EPS)

Violent communal clashes were witnessed in Delhi in February 2020 in the backdrop of anti-CAA protests. (File |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Six more persons will soon be charge-sheeted in connection with the February riots, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday as it filed in a city court a chargesheet on the "larger conspiracy" behind the communal violence in the northeast parts of the national capital.

In a statement, the force said after 195 days' investigation and examination of 747 witnesses, a total number of 15 accused have now been charge-sheeted out of the 21 people arrested so far.

The remaining six persons are expected to be charge-sheeted in due course after collecting sufficient evidence and completing statutory and procedural requirements, it said.

The chargesheet was filed by the Special Cell against the 15 accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

"It took 195 days to complete the first phase of investigation. During this period, 747 witnesses have been examined and approximately 75 electronic devices have been seized as part of the investigation," the police said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Police files charge sheet under UAPA for larger conspiracy

The chargesheet submitted on Wednesday is based on scientific, documentary and testimonial evidence and runs into 11 volumes, totalling over 17,000 pages, they said.

The riots which broke out in parts of northeast Delhi in February had claimed 53 lives while 583 people were injured and there was destruction and damage of both government as well as private properties on a huge scale, the police said.

Claims amounting to more than Rs 20 crore to compensate for the loss of property have been filed before the Delhi government, which indicates the scale and immense cost of the tragedy, they added.

Over 16,000 PCR calls were received and a total of 751 cases were registered by Delhi Police in connection with these riots.

Fifty-nine cases were assigned to the special investigation team (SIT) constituted in the Crime Branch and 691 cases were investigated by the district police.

One case, which was registered on March 6 to investigate the alleged larger conspiracy behind these riots, was assigned to the Special Cell, the police said.

