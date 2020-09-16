STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soldier killed, officer among two injured in Pakistan firing along LoC; infiltration bid foiled in Bandipora

The officer, along with another soldier, is undergoing treatment at the military hospital, the sources said.

Published: 16th September 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.

"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side)," a defence spokesperson said based on preliminary information.

However, official sources said three army personnel, including an officer, were injured in the incident and later one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries.

The officer, along with another soldier, is undergoing treatment at the military hospital, the sources said.

The Pakistani army has also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but details are awaited, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the army on Tuesday said it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

"Acting on specific @JmuKmrPolice inputs, suspicious movement was detected by alert troops along LoC on 14 September. Contact was established & the suspected terrorists were fired upon by Security forces. Aggressive & timely action by SF foiled an infiltration bid," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the army said in a tweet.

The army said a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the operation.

"During the joint search operation, War like stores were recovered. These included one assault rifle, three pistols one GPS and four rucksacks," it added.

