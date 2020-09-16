Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new Parliament building will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore. The company beat Larsen and Toubro, which had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, to win the contract.

The Central Public Works Department opened the financial bids on Wednesday. Sources said three bids were received and Tata emerged as the lowest. Third bid was not complete, said an official.

The new building that will come up close to the existing complex has been designed as a triangle and is part of the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project. It is expected to be completed in 21 months once the construction work starts.

The government’s decision to go ahead with the Central Vista projects despite the Covid-19 pandemic putting the country’s economy under severe stress has drawn a lot of flak from the Opposition. Many Opposition MPs had forcefully argued in Parliament on Tuesday to cut down on wasteful expenditure, including the grand plans for the Central Vista beautification and construction projects, and instead spend the money on welfare activities that help the people at the grassroots.

Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management is carrying out the design consultancy to redevelop the Parliament building.