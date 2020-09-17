STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar elections: Over 15 lakh registrations on RJD's new job portal for unemployed youth, claims party

The RJD’s digital portal - www.berozgarihatao.co.in has also added a toll-free number via which one can register themselves with a mere missed call.

Published: 17th September 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing reporters in Patna (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The RJD seems to be geared up to ignite the issue of ‘unemployment’ among the youth of Bihar as the state braces for its assembly elections slated for next month.

Tejashawi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition, had first started a statewide ‘Berozgaari Hato Padyatra' in February and now as polls near, he has recently launched an exclusive digital portal inviting resumes from the unemployed persons for jobs on the promise that once elected, the party will ensure employment for them.

The RJD’s digital portal - www.berozgarihatao.co.in has also added a toll-free number via which one can register themselves with a mere missed call.

“Unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar election and the number of people seeking jobs is gradually increasing as they are uploading resumes on the portal," Yadav said.

The party has claimed that more than five lakh people in Bihar have already registered themselves on the portal which was launched 11 days back.

Over 10 lakh people have also dialled the toll-free number provided, Yadav claimed on Twitter.

According to party sources, Yadav wants to prepare a data bank on ‘unemployment’ in the state through the portal as a part of his election strategy and consequent top priority, if voted to power.

The RJD leader also attacked CM Nitish Kumar on the issue and cautioned him that seven crore unemployed people of the state would give Kumar a 'befitting reply' if the matter wasn't resolved.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari further claimed that the response received on the portal received so far, shows how pressing the issue is for the people. 

Countering this, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the RJD should first release data on the employment opportunities given to Bihar residents during its 15-year-long tenure.

“Tejashawi Yadav is now making a hue and cry over unemployment in a bid to gain electoral mileage but the people of state are wise enough to understand his occasion-based concern..." Dr Anand said.

