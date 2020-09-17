STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress misleading India on farm ordinances: BJP chief J P Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda says Congress conveniently forgot that it had promised to repeal APMC Act in 2014 poll manifesto

Published: 17th September 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faced with agitation by farmers on the road and protest by parties inside Parliament against the farm ordinances, BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of misleading 
the nation.

Nadda asserted said that the legislative proposals are in the interests of the farmers. “All the three legislative proposals, including the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, are path-breaking reforms to empower farmers. The Congress, in its 2014 Lok Sabha poll manifesto, had promised to repeal the APMC Act. Now, the Congress has conveniently forgotten its own stand,” Nadda told reporters. 

The BJP chief claimed that the Congress had persuaded the party-ruled states to denotify food and vegetables from the APMC Act when the UPA was in power Nadda said that the party is in touch with the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the legislative proposals before the Parliament concerning agriculture. 

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have hit the street to protest the three legislations while the Opposition MPs are opposing the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on the grounds that it would encourage hoarding and middlemen.   

Nadda stressed that the Minimum Support Prices (for Rabi and Kharif crops) would continue in practice. 
“The MSP was there, it is there and will remain in practice. The legislative proposals before the Parliament only give additional avenues to the farmers to fetch better prices for their produces. The farmers may avail even better prices than the MSPs offered at the mandis,” said Nadda. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda Congress BJP
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp