STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DRDO begins probe into accident involving indigenously-developed howitzer gun

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is being developed by the DRDO along with two private sector defence majors.

Published: 17th September 2020 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (Photo| DRDO website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun a thorough investigation into an accident involving an indigenously-developed howitzer gun system in Pokhran in Rajasthan last week, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place when the howitzer was undergoing firing, they said.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is being developed by the DRDO along with two private sector defence majors.

"Scientists are probing in detailed into the incident," DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy told PTI.

The indigenously-developed ATAGS are being billed as one of the best among the ones in its range globally.

During its last trials, it had fired at a distance of around 47 km.

The Army requires a sizeable number of ATAGS for deployment along the frontiers with China and Pakistan.

In 2017, the Army received the first batch of two ultra light howitzers from the US after a 30-year wait for new artillery guns since induction of Bofors guns in the mid-1980s.

The M-777 A-2 ultra-light howitzers (ULH) have a maximum range of 30 km and manufactured by the BAE Systems.

The Indian Army is in dire need of ULH and India had struck a government-to-government deal with the US in November 2016 for supply of the 145 howitzers at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System DRDO Indian Army
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp