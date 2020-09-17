STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight opposition parties protest non-payment of GST dues in Parliament Complex, Congress not invited

It is increasingly becoming clear to us that in Parliament, the regional parties are finding it easier to coordinate with each other to strategise., TMC leader Derek O Brien said.

Opposition leaders protest in the Parliament Complex demanding GST dues.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The leaders of eight opposition parties held a protest in the Parliament complex against the government on Thursday, demanding GST dues.

Congress leaders were absent from the protest.

Addressing a press briefing after the protest, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the largest opposition party was not invited for the agitation.

Leaders from the TMC, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena took part in the protest.

"It is increasingly becoming clear to us that in Parliament, the regional parties are finding it easier to coordinate with each other to strategise. The Congress can no longer decide the subject and then the dosage of opposition strategy. They cannot do something in the states and seek support in Parliament," O'Brien said.

The protest that lasted for around 15 minutes saw leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Manoj Jha, Sanjay Singh among others holding banners and thalis to show what the states were paid by the Centre as GST dues.

