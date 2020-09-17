Four men held for duping drivers by posing as sales tax officials in UP

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Four men have been arrested for posing as sales tax officials and extracting money from drivers by threatening them with fines in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

They were arrested on Wednesday on Hind road under Babri police station limits of the district.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal told reporters they received information and a police team intercepted a car in which the fake sales tax officer and three others were travelling.

The car bearing a fake government number plate and beacon light was also seized, he said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit Pundhir and his three assistants - Mustafa, Mohammad Ali and Sajid, he added.