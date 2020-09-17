STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No infiltration bids along China border in 6 months, 47 at LoC

594 attempts of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani militants have been reported in the last three years, of which 312 were successful.

Published: 17th September 2020 11:19 AM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There has been no infiltration along the India-China border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the India-Pakistan border during the period, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai said told the Rajya Sabha. He was responding to questions posed by BJP parliamentarian Anil Agrawal.

He said that 594 attempts of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani militants have been reported in the last three years, of which 312 were successful.

On terror related incidents in J&K since  the revocation of Article 370 in 5 August, 2019, the government told the Housec that least 71 civilians and 74 security personnel have been killed. 

MoS, Home, G Kishan Reddy said that 45 civilians were killed in terror-related incidents and 26 lost their lives in ceasefire violations. Similarly, 49 security personnel were killed in terror incidents while 25 died in incidents of ceasefire violation.

Rajnath to speak in RS

The Defence Minister will make a state-ment in the RS on Thursday on the row with China in Ladakh. later,  opposition MPs will speak and Singh may give a clarifi-cation, if required and if Chair permits

