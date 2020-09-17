STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nothing more than a gimmick: Amarinder on Harsimrat's resignation from Modi government

The minister quit the Narendra Modi government after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that she would resign in protest against the three agri-marketing Bills.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called the resignation of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the farm bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament as "nothing more than a gimmick".

The minister quit the Narendra Modi government after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that she would resign in protest against the three agri-marketing Bills.

The Bills, meant to deregulate the sale of farm produce, have been opposed by several farmer organisations, fearing they will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Had the SAD taken a stand earlier and supported his government against the farm ordinances, the Centre might have thought ten times before pushing the "anti-farmer" Bills in Parliament, the chief minister said.

"Did Sukhbir and Harsimrat and their coterie not see the damage the legislation would do to Punjab's agriculture and economy all this time?" he said in a statement.

"Or were they so blinded by their greed for power that they deliberately chose to close their eyes to the danger posed by the ordinances?" the CM added.

Singh said the resignation announcement was another in a "long chain of theatrics" enacted by the Akali Dal, which has still not quit the ruling coalition despite the "slap on their face" by the central government over the farm bills.

Questioning the SAD decision to remain with the BJP-led NDA coalition at the Centre, the CM said Harsimrat Kaur's resignation was nothing more than a gimmick to "befool" the farmers of Punjab.

But they will not succeed in "misleading" the farmer organisations, he said, calling it a case of "too little, too late."

The resignation from the Union Cabinet has come too late to be of any help to Punjab and its farmers, the CM's statement said.

The SAD decision to pull out its sole minister in the Union Cabinet was motivated not by any concern for the farmers but to save its political fortunes and the "fizzling" political careers of the Badals, who had lost all credibility in the eyes of Punjab's people, he claimed.

He said it was the farmers' anger and the pressure mounted by the state's farmer organisations that had compelled the Badals to change their stance.

Now that their "game plan" was exposed, the Akalis were left with no option but to take a public stand against the Bills to protect their vote bank in Punjab, he claimed.

The Centre had on Monday introduced in Parliament the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Harsimrat Kaur Badal farm bills Congress Shiromani Akali Da
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp