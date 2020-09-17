STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulwama-type attack averted in J&K with recovery of 52 kg of explosives: Army officials

They said the location where the explosives were recovered was near the Jammu and Kashmir highway and around 9 KM from the spot of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:59 PM

Pulwama suicide bomb attack site

Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Pulwama-style terror strike was averted by the Indian Army with the recovery of 52 kg of explosives on Thursday in Kashmir's Karewa area which is not very far from the site of last year's dastardly attack, Army officials said here.

"We have averted another Pulwama-type attack," said an Army official.

The officials said the explosives were found in a Syntex water tank at Karewa area of Gadikal during a search operation around 8 AM.

"There were 416 packets of explosives with each one of them weighing 125gm," said an official, adding another 50 detonators were recovered in another Syntex tank in the area in subsequent searches.

The explosives are called "Super-90" or S-90 in short, the official said.

On February 14 last year, a suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killing 40 soldiers.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had taken responsibility for the attack.

Twelve days after the strike, India's warplanes pounded a JeM terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan that had triggered massive escalation in tension between the two countries.

Last month, the NIA filed a charge sheet in the case, detailing how the attack was planned and executed by JeM.

The NIA named Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar and several others in the charge sheet.

