STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab: Farmers' body announces 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against farm bills

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a "bandh" on September 25 in protest against the Bills.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers block the Amritsar-Delhi national highway during a protest against the central government at Beas in Amritsar Sept. 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A farmers' body on Thursday decided to intensify their stir against the Centre's three farm-related Bills, announcing to stop trains in Punjab from September 24 to 26.

"We have decided to hold a 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills," said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a "bandh" on September 25 in protest against the Bills.

Farmers have expressed apprehensions that the legislations will pave a way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and they will be at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Centre on Monday had introduced the Bills in Lok Sabha.

These are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at "transforming" the farm sector and "raising" farmers' income.

The Congress-led government in Punjab has described the legislations as a "blatant attack" on the federal structure.

Last month, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution, rejecting the ordinances introduced by parliament earlier and replaced by the three Bills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Farm Bills Farmers Protests
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp